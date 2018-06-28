Bowling event brings together children with arthritis

COLUMBIA - The pins were falling at Columbia's Lazer Lanes on Sunday, as the Arthritis Foundation of Missouri played host to a day of bowling and fun for children with juvenile arthritis.

The group, out of St. Louis, routinely plans different events for children with juvenile arthritis in the state.

Graci Diggs, who has juvenile arthritis, says thanks to organizations like the arthritis foundation, she has been able to link up with kids her own age who have similar conditions.

"Seeing other kids and realizing you're not the only person who has it is a big difference," said Diggs.

Anna Diggs, Graci's mom and arthritis advocate, says juvenile arthritis affects more children then people might realize.

"When you say juvenile arthritis, people always kind of think, well that's an old person's disease, but really it's not. There's 300,000 children with arthritis," she said.

Both Graci and her mother have campaigned for the passing of healthcare policy for juvenile arthritis patients in Missouri.

"When I was diagnosed, we didn't have a rhuematologist, so we had to go to St. Louis or Kansas city, so I went to an adult doctor for three years, and then we got one in Columbia and that was a big difference," said Diggs.