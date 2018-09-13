Bowling to Europe

Its not a typical sport you see a high school athlete playing, but for Daniel Cary its what he loves."The first year that I bowled I knew that's what I wanted to do," said Daniel. "I can just come down here and bowl, it really calms me down, It's just a real soothing sport for me."

A soothing sport that keeps him busy every weekend. When he hits the lanes and tries to show ten little pins who is boss. Daniel loves using a ball to knock down the pins.

And now that love of bowling is taking him to places he never thought he'd go, because he's not just bowling in Boonville anymore. He's been invited to participate in the people to people program and bowl in Europe this summer.

"They had scouts out looking for people that had a positive attitude about bowling and had good citizenship and sportsmanship about the whole sport," Daniel said.

Not only will he get to bowl in Europe but he'll get to see some cool sites too. "A lot of the scenery is what they really say they like about the trip," Daniel confesses.

Daniel's mom, Kim Goxho said, "It's almost like a vacation and then also being able to do what he loves, bowling, so that will be great for him."

It's not everyday bowling takes you overseas. "I was real excited," Daniel said. "I never thought I'd get this kind of an opportunity its the tip of a lifetime and I'm real excited to do it."

Daniel's accomplishments have the town of Boonville excited too. Stan Laboube, the owner of B&J bowling alley, said, "I think its great for a young kid to get to go somewhere. I'm sure its new for him. It's a good experience and we're happy for him to go."

From Boonville to Europe, come summertime, no pins are safe. Daniel will be in Europe from July 20 through July 30, and will bowl with athletes from more than 20 countries.