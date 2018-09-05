Bowman Still Owes Thousands to Creditors

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A broadcast report says a state lawmaker from the St. Louis area previously charged with bank fraud still owes thousands of dollars to creditors -- including taxpayers. State Representative John Bowman, a Democrat, is among more than a dozen people facing federal charges in an alleged credit card scam. Bowman's bankruptcy was tossed out of federal court earlier this year because he wasn't making payments. KMOX Radio reports that new documents filed by the bankruptcy trustee reveal that Bowman still owes at least $51,000 to creditors. More than half of that is taxes he owes to the IRS