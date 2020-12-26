COLUMBIA - The effects of Christmas are evident at the City of Columbia's recycling site on State Farm Parkway.
Containers were overflowing with recyclables, especially cardboard boxes.
People making drop-offs complained the sight was something of an eyesore.
"It's frustrating," said Blair Hendrickson, a Columbia resident.
Hendrickson was eager to drop-off his recyclables, but upon arrival, changed his mind.
"I have recyclables here that I am not going to drop off because they will just end up blowing around because there's not any room right now," he said. "I will come back later."
KOMU 8 has previously reported on the state of recycling in Columbia.
In November, the city's solid waste manager told KOMU 8 his department was experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19.
He also said the crews not affected by COVID-19 were making multiple stops a day at city recycling sites, 7 days a week.
Residents say the issue worsened after the city ended curbside recycling during the summer.
But ultimately, many acknowledge managing the city's solid waste can be a tough and thankless job.
"I don't know what the real answer is," Hendrickson said. "More staff might get it cleaned up quicker, but I know that they're shorthanded and working as hard as they can."
While there are no new upcoming changes to recycling, the city will be requiring all residents to use city-provided trash bags beginning on Feb. 1.