Boxes were scattered across the lot.

COLUMBIA - The effects of Christmas are evident at the City of Columbia's recycling site on State Farm Parkway.

Containers were overflowing with recyclables, especially cardboard boxes.

People making drop-offs complained the sight was something of an eyesore.

"It's frustrating," said Blair Hendrickson, a Columbia resident.

Hendrickson was eager to drop-off his recyclables, but upon arrival, changed his mind.

"I have recyclables here that I am not going to drop off because they will just end up blowing around because there's not any room right now," he said. "I will come back later."

KOMU 8 has previously reported on the state of recycling in Columbia. 

In November, the city's solid waste manager told KOMU 8 his department was experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19. 

He also said the crews not affected by COVID-19 were making multiple stops a day at city recycling sites, 7 days a week.

Residents say the issue worsened after the city ended curbside recycling during the summer.

But ultimately, many acknowledge managing the city's solid waste can be a tough and thankless job.

"I don't know what the real answer is," Hendrickson said. "More staff might get it cleaned up quicker, but I know that they're shorthanded and working as hard as they can."

While there are no new upcoming changes to recycling, the city will be requiring all residents to use city-provided trash bags beginning on Feb. 1.

