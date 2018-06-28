Boy, 11, shot in St. Louis robbery

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An 11-year-old boy is among three victims injured in a robbery in St. Louis.

The crime happened just after midnight Monday in south St. Louis.

Police say an armed suspect announced a robbery and began shooting, injuring a 50-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and the child.

All three are hospitalized in stable condition.

Police continue to search for the suspect.