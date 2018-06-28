Boy, 12, killed by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 12-year-old boy is dead after a hit-and-run accident in St. Louis.

Police are searching for the driver of the car that struck Clinton Vorce Tuesday night. The boy died Wednesday at a hospital.

Police say Clinton was crossing at a light about 8:40 p.m. in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood when he was struck by a speeding car. The driver did not stop. Authorities are searching for a red four-door Audi with a black hood.