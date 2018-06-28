Boy, 9, injured after hit in head at baseball game

The Associated Press and Daniel Shapiro, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 9-year-old bat boy is hospitalized after being hit in the head during a National Baseball Congress World Series game.

The Wichita Eagle reported that the boy was struck by a follow-through swing near the on-deck circle on Saturday afternoon. A spokesman for the National Baseball Congress said the child was wearing a helmet, which is mandatory.

Home-plate umpire Mark Goldfeder, who is a longtime paramedic, treated the boy until an ambulance arrived. The boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The boy was a bat boy for the Liberal Bee Jays. The team's general manager Mike Carlile identified the boy as Kaiser Carlile.

According to KSN, as of Sunday afternoon Carlile remained in critical condition at the Via Christi St. Francis hospital in Wichita.