Boy Accused in Polk County Girl's Death

BOLIVAR(AP) - A hearing is set for June to determine whether to prosecute a teenager as an adult in the shooting death of his 12-year-old sister.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/I4MoLN ) reported that the girl was shot in the head March 24 while home alone with a brother in rural Polk County.

Sheriff Steve Bruce says a brother of the victim turned himself into Kansas City authorities the next day.

A juvenile official confirmed Wednesday that a petition accusing the boy of second-degree murder was filed in the case earlier this month. The hearing to determine whether the boy is prosecuted as an adult is scheduled for June 13.

The boy's attorney, Robert Calbi, declined to discuss the case with The Associated Press on Thursday, noting it involves a juvenile.