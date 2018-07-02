Boy Admits to Shooting Parents

A 13-year-old boy has admitted shooting his mother and stepfather to death at their central Missouri home in July.

The boy made the admission through his attorney Wednesday after a judge declined to certify the youth to be prosecuted as an adult.

Miller County Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden committed the boy indefinitely to the state Division of Youth Services. The judge said he believes the boy can be rehabilitated.

The boy was 12 years old when he shot 35-year-old Rachel Duncan and 31-year-old Jaeson Duncan at their home in Kaiser, near the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Associated Press is not identifying the juvenile.