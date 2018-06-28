Boy Brings Loaded Gun to St. Joseph School

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Police in St. Joseph have questioned the parents of a 7-year-old boy who brought a loaded handgun to school.

KQTV reports a staff member saw the firearm as the boy was showing it to friends Tuesday at Lindbergh Elementary School.

A spokesman for the northwest Missouri school district says the boy did not threaten anyone. Administrators confiscated the gun, and the child was sent home with a parent.

Police would not comment on possible charges while their investigation continued. The school district's policies allow for the pupil to be suspended for up to 10 days.