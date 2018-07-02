Boy Dies in St. Louis Co. House Fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 7-year-old south St. Louis County boy is dead following a house fire.

The fire broke out just after midnight Monday in the Mehlville area. Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. The child was found in a bedroom and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Firefighters say the child's grandmother escaped by jumping from a second-story window. She broke her heel. A 13-year-old escaped through the front door.

The woman and the 13-year-old were treated and released at a hospital. Names of the woman and the children have not been released.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze.