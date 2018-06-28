Boy Drowns at Joplin-area Water Park

JOPLIN (AP) - A 6-year-old boy who drowned at a water park near Joplin this week did not know how to swim. Ethan Cory of Joplin died Tuesday while on a field trip with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri. Investigators said the boy's parents told them the child did not know how to swim. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the boy was discovered in about four feet of water underneath a slide at a commercial water park called The Swimmin' Hole. Investigators believe there were as many as six adults chaperoning about 30 children on the field trip. Officials with the Newton County Health Department said they do not regulate or inspect pools operated as private businesses, because state and county laws do not authorize them to do so.