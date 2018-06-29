Boy Drowns in Pool

2-year-old drowns in pool DE SOTO, Mo. (AP) -- An eastern Missouri family is mourning the drowning death of a toddler. The two-year-old was found floating face-down in an inflatable pool Monday evening in De Soto. The water was two feet deep. Police say the boy was wearing a flotation device. His parents and others were there and noticed the child face-down. An uncle performed C-P-R, but the child died yesterday at a hospital. The boy's name has not been released.