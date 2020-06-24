Boy Facing Uphill Battle to Play Field Hockey

EUREKA (AP) - Matt Bozdech of suburban St. Louis wants to play field hockey, but that's a problem in Missouri. It's a girls-only sport.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Matt's parents have filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Education alleging discrimination. The agency is investigating.

Matt is a 15-year-old student at Eureka High School in the Rockwood School District. His complaint is the flip side of the debate over Title IX, the 1972 law that bars gender discrimination in school programs. The program has erased the novelty of girls sports and led to fewer raised eyebrows when a girl tries to play a sport traditionally for boys like football or wrestling.

But a boy trying to play on a girls team is still viewed differently.