Boy Found in Car Trunk

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Boy-Trunk,0062 Boy, 9, shut in truck is seriously hurt KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A nine-year-old Kansas City boy accidentally shut in the trunk of a car is hospitalized in serious condition. Police say the boy was conscious and responsive right after he was found (99th and Potter) yesterday afternoon, but his condition later deteriorated. Police did not know how long he had been closed in the trunk. (WDAF-TV) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-03-06 1052EDT