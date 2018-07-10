UPDATE: Boy hit by SUV now stable

LAKE OZARK - A 14-year-old boy was struck by an SUV in Lake Ozark Tuesday morning. He was taken to University of Missouri Medical Center in serious condition. He was later reported stable.

The boy has been identified as a member of the School of the Osage Cross Country team. The Camden County Sheriff's Office says he ran into the path of a Ford Explorer.

The sheriff's office identified the driver as 67-year-old Joyce Ohde.

It happened in the 300 block of Four Season Drive.