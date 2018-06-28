Boy Killed During Feud

Craig Collins Junior was shot to death last night, as he played outside his grandmother's house. Police Chief Joe Mokwa says today that there was an ongoing dispute between drug dealers, and people who wanted drugs out of the neighborhood. Relatives of the boy believe the killing was in retaliation for their anti-drug efforts, and that there had been threats on the family. Mokwa says there was an argument on the block, and someone pulled a gun. He says police are looking for three or four gunmen. The chief also says he wishes someone had contacted police sooner about the dispute -- before it turned deadly.