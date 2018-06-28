Boy Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Columbia Police said the boy was traveling southbound on Ponderosa Street when a car going in the opposite direction made a left turn in front of him. The boy was thrown from the motorcycle. Police said he was taken to a hospital.

"I know he impacted the vehicle itself and then was thrown to the pavement," Timothy Moriarity of the Columbia Police Department said. "So I would imagine he would have some internal injuries."

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.