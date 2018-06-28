Boy Killed While Crossing The Street

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Boy Killed-Funeral,0075Donations sought for boy's funeral ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A fund is set up to help pay the funeral costs for a St. Louis boy killed while crossing the street. Brisaan Smith was hit by a car while holding his mother's hand as he crossed a street. Donations may be made in his name at any Bank of America branch. Brisaan's mother was not hurt. The boy's funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pentecostal Saints Tabernacle. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-05-07 0746CDT