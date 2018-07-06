Boy Locked Out of KC Home in Freezing Temps

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Five children are in protective custody and their parents have been charged after neighbors found a 6-year-old boy locked out of his Kansas City home in freezing weather.

Police questioned 39-year-old Daniel Greenfield and 34-year-old Melanie Davis late Sunday after neighbors heard the boy crying. Both were charged Monday with five counts of child abuse or neglect and misdemeanor endangerment.

One neighbor says the boy told her his parents had put him out of the house, although the child told officers he fell asleep inside the family's car on a drive home and woke up alone.

Investigators said the parents told police they thought all the children were indoors, asleep.

The children range in age from 3 to 14. The parents did not have a listed phone, and did not have lawyers Monday.