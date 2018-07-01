Boy Rescued from Missouri Flood doing Well

LEADWOOD - The 12-year-old boy rescued from the flooded Big River over the weekend has made a quick recovery.

The Park Hills Daily Journal reports that Lucas Schultz of Smithton, Ill., is back home from the hospital. Lucas' mother, Yvette Schultz, says her son has a lot of bumps and bruises but knows he's lucky.

Lucas was in the eastern Missouri town of Leadwood on Sunday, trying to cross a bridge when he fell in near a culvert pipe. His father and Robert Salsberry jumped in to help.

But Lucas was sucked into the pipe. He came out the other side and was floating down the river.

Salsberry was able to get to him and perform CPR.