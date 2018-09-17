Boy saved by bus driver says he now understands ban on candy
PERRYVILLE (AP) — A 9-year-old boy whose bus driver saved him from choking says he now knows why candy isn't allowed on the bus.
The Perry County School District says in a news release that 9-year-old Cameron Weekly took a breath while spitting out the hard candy, causing it to become lodged in his airway.
The release says bus driver Sandy Sauer realized Cameron was in distress, patted his back and asked if he could breathe. Sauer then administered the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the candy.
The boy's mother, Kimberly Weekly, said in the release that her son was shaken up, but fine. Weekly said her son told her, "he guesses this is why" candy isn't allowed. The next time he got on the bus, he had a card and hug for his driver.
