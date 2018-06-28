Boy Uses Birthday to Collect Shoes for the Needy

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) - Some needy children in the Farmington area of eastern Missouri are getting new shoes, thanks to the generosity of a little boy.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Mo. reports that Braxton Krause had a unique idea for his recent ninth birthday party. Rather than have guests bring gifts, Braxton asked that they bring a pair of shoes for donation.

The idea came after Braxton observed donations made to Operation Christmas Child at Farmington's First Baptist Church, where his family attends. That program provides shoeboxes filled with toys and other items, but Braxton decided needy children probably needed shoes, too.

Braxton was able to collect more than a half-dozen pairs of new shoes at his party. The family was donating them to a local organization for distribution.