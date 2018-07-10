Boy who was found in the Lake of the Ozarks dies at hospital
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died two days after he wandered away from home and was found in the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jared Jones, of East Lynne, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at a Columbia hospital. The patrol says the boy was located Saturday in the water near the lake's Pearson Branch. The patrol says he wasn't wearing a life jacket.
No other information was immediately released.
