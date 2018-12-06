Boyce & Bynum expects to lay off 177 workers

1 day 7 hours 22 minutes ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 5:42:00 PM CST December 04, 2018 in News
By: Emily Hannemann, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Boyce & Bynum Pathology Laboratories expects to lay off 177 employees in the new year as a result of a buyout by Quest Diagnostics.

According to a letter sent to the Missouri Department of Economic Development , Boyce & Bynum "anticipates layoffs will start during the 14-day period beginning on February 8, 2019." Further layoffs, the letter said, will happen during March and April.

The letter says employees "will have an opportunity to apply for employment with Quest Diagnostics." That company announced its purchase of Boyce & Bynum last month. 

In a release sent to KOMU 8 News Boyce & Bynum said, "We did not make these decisions lightly, and only did so after reviewing our options in a challenging healthcare landscape," the statement said.

Boyce & Bynum added former employees will have opportunities for employment with Quest Diagnostic, like what was said in the letter.

"We are collaborating with Quest to ensure that qualified BBPL employees have opportunities to apply to, and receive priority consideration for, positions with Quest both locally and nationally," it said.

KOMU 8 News spoke to one employee who found out she would be laid off in Feburary, she wished to stay anonymous in fear she would lose her job before the lay offs.

She's worried about older employees.

"There are people that work there that are in their 60s and they’re 3 or 4 years out from retirement and now they’re facing the fact that not only will they lose their job in February but they’re also going to lose their healthcare benefits," she said.

She's also upset Boyce & Bynum did this before the holidays.

"I made these decisions believing I would have a job in the new year to pay these debts off and now I don’t," she said.

For Boyce & Bynum employees who wish to apply to Quest Diagnostics they can, if their position still exists.

More News

Grid
List

Future of New Bloomfield's police coverage up in the air
Future of New Bloomfield's police coverage up in the air
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield’s police agreement with Holts Summit’s Police Department is weeks away from expiring, and as of... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 5:42:00 PM CST December 05, 2018 in News

Wrongful death lawsuit in case of bullied teen moves to Boone County
Wrongful death lawsuit in case of bullied teen moves to Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - The wrongful death lawsuit in the Kenneth Suttner case has been moved to Boone County. Suttner's... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 5:38:00 PM CST December 05, 2018 in News

Columbia earns perfect score for city's LGBTQ laws and policies
Columbia earns perfect score for city's LGBTQ laws and policies
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia earned a perfect score and an all-star rating for the second year in a... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 5:04:00 PM CST December 05, 2018 in News

New scooters on Lincoln University campus
New scooters on Lincoln University campus
JEFFERSON CITY- Students on Lincoln University's campus can now take a "Spin" on scooters that landed on campus. Demarco... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 2:43:00 PM CST December 05, 2018 in News

Patient arrested in St. Louis hospital ambulance theft
Patient arrested in St. Louis hospital ambulance theft
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a patient stole an ambulance from a St. Louis hospital. KSDK-TV... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 1:45:10 PM CST December 05, 2018 in News

Salt supply low as more snow is in forecast
Salt supply low as more snow is in forecast
MOBERLY - Supplies like salt are dwindling as the first snow started earlier this year than last. Moberly has... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 1:01:00 PM CST December 05, 2018 in News

Legislators resign before "Clean Missouri" takes effect
Legislators resign before "Clean Missouri" takes effect
JEFFERSON CITY - Three state legislators have resigned within the last week, days before new rules about becoming lobbyists took... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 12:21:00 PM CST December 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Valuable gold coin found in Jefferson City Salvation Army red kettle
Valuable gold coin found in Jefferson City Salvation Army red kettle
JEFFERSON CITY - Someone in Jefferson City dropped a rare gold coin in one of the Salvation Army's Red Kettles,... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 11:52:00 AM CST December 05, 2018 in Top Stories

The Latest: Bush leaves Washington for the last time
The Latest: Bush leaves Washington for the last time
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on events honoring late former President George H.W. Bush (all times local): 6:05 p.m.... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 9:46:00 AM CST December 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Mexico police searching for info after a spree of break-ins
Mexico police searching for info after a spree of break-ins
MEXICO - Police responded to vehicle break ins and several robberies on Dec. 04. The Mexico Public Safety Department... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 8:55:00 AM CST December 05, 2018 in News

Medicare For All Comes to CoMo
Medicare For All Comes to CoMo
COLUMBIA- An event Wednesday afternoon will discuss the current state of American healthcare and will present a plan on how... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 7:11:00 AM CST December 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Moberly City Council explores new recycling methods
Moberly City Council explores new recycling methods
MOBERLY - The Moberly City Council is looking to change the city’s recycling methods, specifically at a new way to... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 6:17:00 AM CST December 05, 2018 in Top Stories

MO lawmakers resign before new lobbyist regulations
MO lawmakers resign before new lobbyist regulations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three Missouri lawmakers have resigned before a new constitutional amendment takes effect forcing lawmakers to... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 5:44:58 AM CST December 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Barry Odom gets extended contract and pay raise
UPDATE: Barry Odom gets extended contract and pay raise
COLUMBIA - The MU Board of Curators voted unanimously for a contract extension and a pay raise for head football... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 10:22:00 PM CST December 04, 2018 in Top Stories

Dixon Police investigate bomb threat that closed schools
Dixon Police investigate bomb threat that closed schools
DIXON - The Dixon City Police Department has identified two persons of interest following a bomb threat at the Dixon... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 9:27:00 PM CST December 04, 2018 in News

Phelps County, Rolla ask for public's help finding murder suspects
Phelps County, Rolla ask for public's help finding murder suspects
ROLLA - The Rolla Police Department and Phelps County Sheriff's office are asking for the public's help locating murder suspects... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 9:03:00 PM CST December 04, 2018 in News

Mom says Missouri's insurance law "desperately needs to expand"
Mom says Missouri's insurance law "desperately needs to expand"
COLUMBIA - St. Sen. Denny Hoskins pre-filed Senate bill 45 in efforts to expand Missouri's current insurance mandate. Right... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 7:20:00 PM CST December 04, 2018 in Top Stories

Quarterback Kelly Bryant picks Mizzou Tigers for final season
Quarterback Kelly Bryant picks Mizzou Tigers for final season
COLUMBIA - Highly anticipated Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant announced he will play his last season of college football for... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 6:24:00 PM CST December 04, 2018 in Sports
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 37°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2am 35°
3am 34°
4am 34°
5am 34°