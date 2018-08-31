Boys and Girls Club Open Third Location

COLUMBIA - The Boys and Girls Club opened its doors to a new third location on Friday. The new location is called the Ridgeway site of the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, for being on the same street as Ridegway Elementary School.

Children ran around the new facility testing all the new toys, including video games, an arcade game and a basketball court.

The Ridgeway location will accommodate 100 students, making a grand total for 600 students for all three locations.

The Boys and Girls Club replaces what use to be The Intersection, which offered a similar after-school program.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce, new University of Missouri basketball coach Kim Anderson and the Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors were present for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

It took the Boys and Girls Club about six months to get the property ready to open. Last year they opened their second location, and the first Boys and Girls Club location in Columbia opened 17 years ago.

Executive Director Valorie Livingston said the new location is unique for its one acre of land, basketball courts, being in a good neighborhood and the amount of kids around that attend the elementary school across the street.

Livingston said she was nervous for the opening, but excited.