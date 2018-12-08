Boys & Girls Club plans facility in Ferguson

FERGUSON (AP) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis will open a new club in Ferguson.

Organizers say full details will be announced Friday by Flint Fowler, president of the organization. The Ferguson club will provide recreational and educational needs for boys and girls ages 6 to 18.

A release from the Boys & Girls Club on Thursday cites the chaos in Ferguson since the Aug. 9 shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer, and the need to help youth develop and address barriers.