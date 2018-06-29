Boys and Girls Club Upgrades

The club got close to $30,000 to upgrade its computer lab.

The money came from Embarq and paid for 10 brand new state of the art flat screen computers.

The company will also pay for two years of DSL service. The club's director Jerome Anderson says the new computers give the kids a leg up in a world where technology is a must.

"The technology center is all about bridging the digital divide," said Anderson. "Our program here is focused on making sure kids get what they need and in this day and age we know that technology is the way of the future. Well it's the here and now as well. And so we want to make sure our kids have the best of everything."

Tuesday night the Boys and Girls club of the Capitol City is celebrating with an open house until 7p.m.