Boys and Girls Town Asks for Christmas Help
COLUMBIA - Officials at the Columbia Boys & Girls Town (BGTM) said Wednesday they are looking for community help to meet this year's Christmas gift goals. In the past the agency has always been able to deliver gifts to all of its 150 children, but this year the economy is not making it as easy. The major funding behind the gift collection cannot participate this season, so Boys & Girls Town is reaching out to the community.
BGTM officials said at any given time, they have at least 50 children residing on their campus and they ask that you make a donation to ensure that all the children away from their families will be able to have a Christmas gift.
If you are interested in donating, a giving tree is set up at both Columbia Ruby Tuesdays where you can pick up a wish list. The gifts need to be turned in to Ruby Tuesday by December 13, but you can drop them by the BGTM office on Bearfield Road until the 21st.
