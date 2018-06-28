Boys Held in Couple's Death in Mo. Had Run Away

GALENA, Mo. (AP) - Officials say two juveniles suspected of killing a couple last week had recently run away from a facility for at-risk boys.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 70-year-old Paul Brooks and his wife, 69-year-old Margaret Brooks, were found dead Thursday night at a home south of Table Rock Lake. The Baldwin, Mich., couple were seasonal residents of the home in the Trace Hollow area in southwest Missouri.

Authorities found their bodies after receiving a call from a man who reported he was holding two suspicious young men at gunpoint.

Lives Under Construction Ranch says it reported to authorities that the boys had run away. But Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said police had no indication from the report that the boys were dangerous.

The juveniles remain in custody.