Boys In Video Beating Arrested for Animal Abuse

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police say they have arrested two juveniles on suspicion of animal abuse in response to a Facebook video of a boy beating a puppy.

Police spokesman Brian Schellman says the boy seen in the video and a second boy who recorded the assault were referred to family court.

The video shows a boy who appears to be in his early teens flipping and slamming down a young dog multiple times in a backyard. The dog was seized and is the custody of animal control.