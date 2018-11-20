Boys Killed in St. Louis County Fire Identified

BERKELEY (AP) - Authorities in St. Louis County have identified two young boys who died when a deadbolt trapped them in their burning home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Berkeley firefighters broke down the front door early Monday and found 3-year-old Isaiah Towns and 4-year-old Stephen Towns Jr. just inside.

Their parents, Cheronna and Steve Towns, escaped through a window with a 4-month-old baby. They tried to rescue the two boys but couldn't get inside because the front door was deadbolted shut.

Steve Towns Sr. was reported in critical condition Tuesday at a hospital where doctors put him in an induced coma. Cheronna Towns was in satisfactory condition with burns and cuts.

The cause is undetermined, but investigators said several space heaters were in use at the time.