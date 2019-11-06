Boys Soccer District Championship Set

The 2019 boys soccer district championship is set and Jefferson City will take on Rock Bridge. The match kicks off on Thursday at 7pm at Battle High School.

In the semi-finals Tuesday Jefferson City took down Battle 2-0 and Rock Bridge defeated Hickman 1-0.

Jefferson City comes in with the number one seed and a record of 15-5 while Rock Bridge is the second seed with a 20-4 record. The two sides also met in last seasons district championship with Rock Bridge winning 2-0.