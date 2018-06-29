Bradford Farm Uses Unusual Fuel

"This is called a passive solar greenhouse. What that means is we have no external heat source, other than these twenty black plastic barrels," Bradford Farm Superintendent Tim Reinbott said.

The barrels absorb the sun's rays, even in the winter. The 80 degree barrels radiate the heat to the greenhouse, keeping the tropical plants alive.

"We've incorporated several opportunities throughout the farm where we can take advantage of natural sunlight, and instead of burning petroleum products we can heat with natural resources," Reinbott said.

Bradford Farm burns wood pallets to heat buildings and corn to heat a traditional greenhouse.

"It's green because we're recycling that carbon from the trees over and over and over again, rather than bringing new carbon up as fossil fuels," Reinbott said.

It's not just large scale farms that can use these alternative energy forms.

Eric Lawman built Bradford's greenhouse, and said anyone can build a greenhouse at an affordable price.

Lawman even offers plans to help people get started going green on their own.

Bradford farm saves $15,000 - $20,000 every year by using natural resources, instead of petroleum products.