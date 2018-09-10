Bradford Injured as Rams Lose to Panthers, 30-15

By: The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Cam Newton completed 15 of 17 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers defeated the St. Louis Rams 30-15 in a heated game Sunday.

The Rams (3-4) lost their cool with several personal foul penalties - and then lost quarterback Sam Bradford to a left knee injury late in the fourth quarter.

The extent of the injury is unknown.

Bradford was running toward the sideline when he was pushed out of bounds by safety Mike Mitchell and came up holding his left knee. He was carted to the locker room.

Panthers quarterback Captain Munnerlyn intercepted Bradford on the game's first play and returned it 45 yards for a score. Bradford had a long TD pass called back on a penalty.

The Rams were flagged for five personal fouls and Chris Long was ejected for throwing a punch.