Bradford Rejects Notion of Going On IR

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Sam Bradford can't wait to get off the exercise bicycle and get back on the practice field.

The St. Louis Rams quarterback could miss his fifth start with a high left ankle sprain this week and there's only two weeks left in a losing season, but he made it clear Tuesday that he doesn't want to go on injured reserve.

If Bradford can't go on Saturday at Pittsburgh, newcomer Kellen Clemens would get the call for the second straight week, and with three more practices to familiarize himself with the offense.

Bradford and backup A.J. Feeley, who has a fractured thumb on his throwing hand and still has trouble gripping the ball, both rode stationary bikes Tuesday. Bradford and coach Steve Spagnuolo both said they'd take things a day at a time.