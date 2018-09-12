Bradford Sharp as Rams Hold Off Chiefs

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Sam Bradford led the St. Louis Rams to a pair of touchdowns, and their defense made life miserable for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel in a 14-10 preseason victory Friday night.

Bradford was 8 of 8 for 76 yards on his first two series, with scoring passes of 6 yards to Mike Sims-Walker and 11 yards to rookie tight end Lance Kendricks. Bradford finished with 95 yards passing in his most significant dress rehearsal before the Rams' opener against Philadelphia.

When the reigning NFL offensive rookie of the year wasn't slicing up the Chiefs' struggling defense, Steven Jackson was pounding it into submission. The big running back carried 15 times for 72 yards as St. Louis coach Steve Spagnuolo played his starters the entire first half.