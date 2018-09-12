Bradford Taking the Hits for Rams

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Sam Bradford has never cared much for numbers and statistics.

So the St. Louis Rams quarterback was surprised to find out he has been sacked in 30 successive games, the longest current streak in the NFL.

Bradford, the top overall pick in the 2010 draft, has endured his share of bumps and bruises this season, having been sacked 35 times to tie the Bears' Jay Cutler for fifth highest in the NFL. Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers has gone down a league-high 45 times.

On Sunday, Bradford was sacked four times for 32 yards in a 36-22 loss to Minnesota that all but eliminated the Rams from postseason contention.

The Rams (6-7-1) close the season on the road at Tampa and Seattle.