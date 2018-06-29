Braggin' Rights Baseball Returns to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS -- The "Braggin' Rights" battle between the University of Illinois and the University of Missouri continues on Wednesday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m., when both schools' baseball teams clash at Busch Stadium.

In 2010, Busch Stadium hosted the rivalry between the two schools that saw Missouri win 7-4 over Illinois. Last year's game was rained out. This season, the Fighting Illini will have a shot to even things up as they host the Tigers at the ballpark.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. All seats for the game will be in the Infield Field Box and Diamond Box, listed as General Admission. All tickets for the game are priced at $15 and include $5 Cards Cash loaded into the ticket barcode to be spent at any register throughout the stadium.