Brain scans could diagnose mental illnesses in children
A new study shows brain scans could identify risk for ADHD, depression and anxiety in children as young as seven years old.
Researchers at Vanderbilt University studied 94 children whose brains were scanned using functional MRI and then followed for four years.
Scientists were able to predict the risk of ADHD and anxiety by measuring connectivity between specific regions of the brain.
