Branch Wins First Ward Race In Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - James Branch is the newest member of the Jefferson City City Council after winning the first ward primary election Tuesday Night.

Branch captured more than 70 percent of the vote over opposing candidates Kolbi Ward and Chris Holsman.

Branch is a lifelong Jefferson City resident and said he is excited to give back to the community as councilman.

"The city's got a lot of issues in front of it," Branch said. "I just want to make sure that good decisions are made...you know the convention center and the multipurpose building being planned. There is just a lot of things coming up."

Branch will start the two-year term after the general elections in April. The seat is currently held by Bob Weber who is unable to run because his term is limited.

