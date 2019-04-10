Brand new Fulton Soup Kitchen is coming soon

FULTON - Fulton Soup Kitchen will be re-opening its doors to the public next week, but until then, it could use more donated foods.

President of the Fulton Soup Kitchen, Katherine Bader, said the new location will officially open April 15th at 5:30 p.m. She's needing more pasta and canned foods for the pantry.

The Fulton Soup Kitchen passed its fire, building, and health inspection April 5th after a long process of remodeling and renovating the location, which was originally a vacant Casey’s gas station.

Shane McKinnon, treasurer of the Fulton Soup Kitchen, said the team has gone above and beyond to bring the soup kitchen back to life.

“It’s been torturous but fun. We’ve been through a lot going and getting this place up and going. There’s been several surprises along the way, but its really showing us what we can accomplish and what God can accomplish when we put our faith in Him,” McKinnon said.

McKinnon said their visitors can expect some amazing home cooking and delicious foods like braised beef, spaghetti and jerked chicken, among others.

The food and the location may have changed, but McKinnon said the soup kitchen has and will always stay true to what it truly is.

“It’s a symbol of hope. It’s a symbol of being able to build yourself up out of nothing... about not having a place to go and finding a place to go,” McKinnon said.

Wendy Allen attested to this.

“I had to rely on the soup kitchen about 8 years ago when I first came to Missouri from Texas,” she said.

Allen donated her labor and also the floor for the soup kitchen as a worker from Rance’s Carpet and Cabinets.

“It’s an accomplishment for me to be able to help out someone else in return.”

For any questions regarding donations, The Fulton Soup Kitchen can be contacted through their Facebook page "Fulton Soup Kitchen" or call them directly at (573)826-7491.