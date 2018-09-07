Branson Area Creek Rose 15 Feet in 25 Minutes

HOLLISTER (AP) - An official in a southwest Missouri town hit hard by flash flooding says a creek rose 15 feet in just 25 minutes without warning early Thursday.

No injuries were reported in Hollister, but several people had to be rescued when Turkey Creek suddenly washed out of its banks through mobile home parks.

Hollister city administrator Rick Ziegenfuss says officials had been monitoring water levels and rainfall early Thursday. He says Turkey Creek and its tributaries remained in their banks until 3:20 a.m., when the creek surged to the highest level he's ever seen. The creek receded quickly starting around 6 a.m.

Ziegenfuss says the water moved mobile homes off their moorings. One traveled several hundred yards, and another remains lost in the creek.

About 25 people were in a Red Cross shelter Thursday night.