Branson Board Rejects Resort Bid

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BRANSON - Plans for a high-rise resort in Branson hit a snag. Two weeks ago, the city's Board of Aldermen voted to back a developer's proposal for a 25-story mixed-use building. That would have made it the tallest structure in the southwest Missouri tourist town. But the board changed course this week, voting to cap the building at 12 stories. Developer Rick Huffman says he's not sure of his next move. Huffman also developed the $420 Branson Landing shopping center in downtown Branson. His new proposal envisions a 25-story building on Branson's north side, with a restaurant, retail space, hotel rooms and apartments. But many residents and business owners opposed the plan. Some say 25 stories is just too tall for Branson. Others worry a building that big could someday house a casino.