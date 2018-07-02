Branson Businesses Start New Year With a Bang

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BRANSON (AP) - This year has been good for business in Branson. The Branson-Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce says the southwest Missouri resort town drew an estimated 7.3 million visitors this year, up from the three-year average of seven million. Officials credit the increase to a new marketing campaign, a new $420 million shopping and entertainment district and the opening of a museum dedicated to the Titanic. Michael Frederick, the owner of the Hollywood Wax Museum, says his business has been up six percent. He had worried he'd lose ground to the Titanic attraction. Chamber officials says the visitor profile has also changed, reflecting younger people and more families. They also say marketing efforts aimed at Dallas and Chicago have drawn more visitors from those areas.