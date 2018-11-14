Branson Entertainer Dies at 48

BRANSON (AP) - Another tragedy for Branson's oldest country music show, The Baldknobbers. Radio station KTTS News reports that Dennis Mabe has died from a medical problem at the age of 48. He was the son of Bill Mabe, a co-owner of the Baldknobbers who died a year ago last week. Dennis Mabe was a featured vocalist who had been performing on the Baldknobbers Jamboree for 20 years. The Mabe brothers started out as gospel singers in Nixa, often singing at funerals. Their 1,700 seat Baldknobbers Jamboree Show Theater in Branson was built in 1968.