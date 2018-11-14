Branson Entertainer Dies at 48
BRANSON (AP) - Another tragedy for Branson's oldest country music show, The Baldknobbers. Radio station KTTS News reports that Dennis Mabe has died from a medical problem at the age of 48. He was the son of Bill Mabe, a co-owner of the Baldknobbers who died a year ago last week. Dennis Mabe was a featured vocalist who had been performing on the Baldknobbers Jamboree for 20 years. The Mabe brothers started out as gospel singers in Nixa, often singing at funerals. Their 1,700 seat Baldknobbers Jamboree Show Theater in Branson was built in 1968.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police and the Boone County Sheriffs Department served three federal search warrants at businesses and residents in... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A car accident on I-70 westbound killed two people and shut down the highway Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
MONROE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop B found Raffaella M. Stroik dead in Mark Twain Lake on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, MO. – The University of Missouri Women’s Golf team announced Wednesday it has signed Bri Bolden of Mokena, Ill.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is celebrating after winning a $64,000 jackpot. Penny McNear stops at Moser’s Foods on... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to support the first major rewrite of the nation’s... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The community will get a chance to learn more about autism Wednesday morning. The annual Columbia Autism... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia plow drivers will be participating in the annual dry snow run to practice routes for the upcoming... More >>
in
BOSTON (AP) - World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) today revealed its nominees for the “10 Worst Toys of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Almeta Crayton Community Program will be expanding its annual "Everybody Eats" Thanksgiving community to more locations. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is delivering an annual citizen’s survey to a random sample of households. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ryan Howard, a University of Missouri senior, is getting ready to head home for Thanksgiving break. But, his... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Tuesday night a Columbia committee rejected the Kroenke Group's attempt for a city code variance at the former... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says her office will not prosecute most marijuana possession cases.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – After several years of legal battles that culminated in $884,000 worth of legal fees, Trinity Lutheran Church celebrated... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two men were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and stealing from Lange Middle School in Columbia. ... More >>
in
FULTON - A woman said she plans to hire a lawyer to investigate an incident at Bush Elementary School in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Catholic Church's leader said Tuesday he wanted to set a code of conduct for... More >>
in