Branson moving toward limits on smoking

BRANSON (AP) - The city of Branson could ban smoking of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes in most public places by the end of the year.

KOLR-TV reports more than 200 people attended a public forum on the issue Thursday night in the southwest Missouri resort town. The meeting focused on a proposed ordinance before the Board of Aldermen.

Alderman Rick Davis said multiple surveys have found large majorities of visitors and Branson residents favoring limits on public smoking.

The proposal would ban smoking in public places such as restaurants, parks and taxis and within 20 feet of doorways. It would allow up to 25 percent of a public outdoor space to be designated as a smoking area.

Davis said the ordinance will probably be approved in October and take effect within 60 days.