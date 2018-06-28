Branson Officials Blame Service for Alert Failure

BRANSON - Operators of a warning system that was supposed to call Branson residents when a severe storm approached say the system wasn't turned on last week when an EF-2 tornado ripped through town.



CodeRed is a service that sends recorded alerts to customers' telephones. Branson officials say local phones were silent early on Feb. 29 when a twister hit the Branson Strip around 1:30 a.m.



Nobody died in the tornado, but about a dozen were hurt.



The president of Emergency Communications Network, which operates CodeRed, says the service contract had expired in Branson and much of the data for the city had been deactivated. ECN president David Digiacomo says the city had reinstated its account, but much of the data that had been deactivated had not yet been restored.