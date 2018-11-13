Branson Plane Crash Kills Four

The plane narrowly avoided hitting restaurants and the town's entertainment attractions before crashing into a self-storage facility near Missouri Highway 76.

Authorities said the crash killed the pilot, 71-year-old Paul Johnson, his wife, Marcia, and their friends Bill and Betty Roach. All four victims were from Lubbock, Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane took off from Taney County Airport at 12:15 p.m., but the pilot reported trouble and tried to return to the airport.