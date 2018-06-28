Branson special education teaching assistant sent to prison

By: The Associated Press

BRANSON (AP) — A former Branson teaching assistant who primarily worked with young students, many with special needs, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for felony child molestation.

Prosecutors say 59-year-old Larry Jay Pemberton, of Ozark, agreed to a plea deal this week that sentenced him to the Sex Offender Assessment Unit. He will have to register as a sex offender.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Pemberton was charged for incidents involving two 8-year-old Branson students. As part of the plea, a first-degree statutory sodomy charge was dropped.

Court records show the crimes occurred at Cedar Ridge Elementary in Branson in 2013-14, where Pemberton worked with special needs students.

State records show Pemberton worked at several Branson schools over a 10-year period.